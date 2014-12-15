Jessica Alba and Drew Barrymore reunite with their kids in tow

It was a family affair for Drew Barrymore, 39, and Jessica Alba, 33, at the Baby2Baby holiday party in L.A. on Dec. 13. The Never Been Kissed co-stars each brought their two daughters to the event that was sponsored by Jessica’s eco-friendly brand, The Honest Company, and boy are they spitting images of their famous moms.
Drew was seen toting daughter Frankie, 7 months, in a baby carrier while Olive, 2, played with the many crafts at the party. While Jessica’s kids are older — Honor is 6 and Haven is 3, they also had fun decorating and posing with Santa.
Don’t think the dads stayed home. Both Jess’ husband Cash Warren and Drew’s hubby Adam Kopelman were also in the holiday spirit.
Drew took to Instagram to showcase the fun day. She wrote, "@baby2baby with @jessicaalba. I love her. Since Never Been Kissed. And we love The Honest Company. #bestdays #baby2babyrules."
Jessica also showcased the fun with an Instagram post saying "We had a #merry time celebrating the holidays with@baby2baby@honest #honestholiday #baby2baby #honestholidayparty!"
Baby2Baby is a charity that provides diapers, clothing, food and all the essentials to children in low income families.