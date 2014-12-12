Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha is known in some circles as the "Queen of the Pose." Now she has taken that concept to the extreme by striking 1,000 poses for 100 cameras for a multimedia project shot by famed photographer Steven Sebring.

Coca Rocha is expecting her first child this spring

The expectant mother made her way to Milk Studios in New York City on Wednesday to premiere the installation, entitled the Study of Pose.

The exhibit is an innovative exploration of photography, time, light and human form. By using the apparatus known as “The Rig,” which uses 100 cameras, Coco's many poses are now alive in the art installation, an e-book and a 2,032-page hardcover book.

The happy couple have been married for three years

At the event, Coco dazzled in a black jumpsuit showcasing her baby bump. She and husband, artist James Conran are expecting a baby girl in the spring. The model, 26, even announced her pregnancy artistically in a 360-degree video done by Steven.

@JamesEdwardConran and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015! - James & Coco A video posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:00am PDT

Coco has lots to be excited about and even told People in last month, “Now we finally started shopping. I had shopped for nothing, it was just one of those things where if you don’t know who, it felt funny. So now I know who you are, I’m so excited.”

Coco strikes one of her many poses in front of her wall

The exhibition will run for two weeks and the book is available for purchase.