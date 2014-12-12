Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha is known in some circles as the "Queen of the Pose." Now she has taken that concept to the extreme by striking 1,000 poses for 100 cameras for a multimedia project shot by famed photographer Steven Sebring.
The expectant mother made her way to Milk Studios in New York City on Wednesday to premiere the installation, entitled the Study of Pose.
The exhibit is an innovative exploration of photography, time, light and human form. By using the apparatus known as “The Rig,” which uses 100 cameras, Coco's many poses are now alive in the art installation, an e-book and a 2,032-page hardcover book.
At the event, Coco dazzled in a black jumpsuit showcasing her baby bump. She and husband, artist James Conran are expecting a baby girl in the spring. The model, 26, even announced her pregnancy artistically in a 360-degree video done by Steven.
Coco has lots to be excited about and even told People in last month, “Now we finally started shopping. I had shopped for nothing, it was just one of those things where if you don’t know who, it felt funny. So now I know who you are, I’m so excited.”
The exhibition will run for two weeks and the book is available for purchase.