The next Benedict Cumberbatch: 11 quirky, overlooked Hollywood crushes

The man. The myth. The legend. The Cumberbatch.

By superficial standards, Benedict Cumberbatch should not be a Hollywood sex symbol: He lacks a George Clooney-symmetrical face, yet his quirky visage conveys intelligence, masculinity and intensity. He's a thinking person's leading man. With a One Direction-level fan base.

"I've known Ben for 15 years, and yesterday was the first time I realized that he’s like a Beatle," Cumberbatch co-star Matthew Goode recently told New York magazine following the Toronto Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed new film The Imitation Game.

Now that the unlikely heartthrob and former star of BBC's Sherlock has crossed over to full-fledged pop-culture icon, we posed the question: Who's the next Cumberbatch?

We've got some men in mind, Matthew Goode among them. Let's turn our attention to 11 overlooked actors who have what it takes to assume the mantle of Smoldering King of Quirk.

Click on the image below to see which men made the cut: