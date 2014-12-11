In the midst of George Clooney’s very busy year, he made a stop to Downton Abbey for a festive cameo. During his time on set, the ladies of Downton were taken by the now married man’s charm and charisma. In a new photo released prior to the UK air date of the December 18 Christmas special, George can be seen posing with the women of the show.

George stood alongside Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Lily James (Lady Rose), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) and Elizabeth McGovern (Lady Cora).

During his time on set in May, George, 53, also filmed a one-off sketch for ITV’s Text Santa campaign. And who can we thank for getting him to the set — Hugh Bonneville. It is said that the two men struck up a friendship on the set of The Monuments Men.

In a teaser trailer released, Cora can be seen discussing a dinner invitation to the back of someone whom viewers are led to believe is her husband, but the man turns around revealing it is actually George in a three-piece suit.

While details of his cameo are being kept under wraps, the cast members share in viewers’ enthusiasm and have spoken to the press.

Laura Carmichael raved about George's set visit

"There's a very brilliant moment with Maggie and George — I don't know if I want to give away any more than that really — but George wants a kiss, and Maggie ends up on the floor. It's wonderful," Laura Carmichael told ITV’s This Morning.

“He was incredibly generous with his time and his talent," Hugh raved about his co-star. “It's interesting the number of people who suddenly came on set who'd never been on set in five years of filming! He was great — he was a good laugh and sprinkled some sort of magic dust over our experience."

George with Hugh Bonneville at The Monuments Men premiere in Berlin

Even a pro like George asked the cast for pointers. Jim Carter, who plays Mr. Carson, joked that he had offered him some advice about smartening up before shooting began. "He asked me for a few tips actually. And I said, 'George, George, George, just try and spruce yourself up because you're a sadly plain creature,'" he joked. "He was thankful for my advice."

Downton Abbey’s Season 5 will start on January 4 on PBS in the US.