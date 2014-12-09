After sharing four years together and a child, Kate Hudson, 35, and her musician fiancé Matt Bellamy, 36, have called it quits, her rep has confirmed.

Kate's representative confirmed to People magazine: "Kate and Matt have been separated for some time now.

"Despite this, they remain very close friends and committed co-parents."

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy attended Goldie Hawn's charity gala together in November

The pair seem to be amicable and were even seen posing for photos and hanging out together on November 21 at Kate's mother Goldie Hawn's inaugural Love In For Kids gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Kate and the Muse rocker had been engaged since April 2011, with Kate always saying she didn't mind waiting to get married as she had seen Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell be happily unmarried for 31 years.

She told Women's Health: "My parents aren't married, and one of the reasons why they never got married is because they had been married before and they liked it the way it was. They didn't feel like they needed a piece of paper to be committed.

"So for me, I know that marriage is not a golden ticket."

Kate Hudson attended Art Basel in Miami, Florida without Matt Bellamy

The couple have a 3-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy together and Kate has a 10-year-old son Ryder from her first marriage to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.