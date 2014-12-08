Michelle Obama helps celebrate Tom Hanks at Kennedy Center Honors

Celebrities donned their finest attire to celebrate some of America's most beloved leading men and ladies — Tom Hanks, Sting, Al Green , ballerina Patricia McBride and actress Lily Tomlin .

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, rock royalty Bruce Springsteen and iconic director Steven Spielberg were just a few of the boldfaced names in attendance at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on Sunday night.

Stars in attendance ranged from funny man Martin Short to pop star Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga wore stars, but no stripes, on the red carpet

Stephen Colbert hosted the festivities, while David Letterman shared a few words in honor of Hanks. Earth, Wind & Fire performed, as did Usher and Jennifer Hudson.

The ceremony, which honors those who have influenced American culture through the arts, will air on CBS December 30.

