When celebrities give up their single status they certainly do it in style. In 2014, stars and their sweethearts pulled out all the stops with jaw-dropping, sparkling symbols of love and commitment. These included one of Hollywood’s most famous bachelors, George Clooney. The 53-year-old actor proposed to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in April, followed by a late-September wedding ceremony in Venice.

George Clooney popped the question to Amal with this stunning seven-carat diamond ring

The Clooneys, of course, weren't the only stars to swap rings. Olivia Palermo accepted Johanne Huebel's New Year's Eve proposal and wed in a secret ceremony in June. And most recently, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch shattered the dreams of single ladies everywhere when he announced his engagement to director Sophie Hunter.

Click on the phots below for our list of stars who got engaged this year — and check out their massive diamond sparklers: