Michelle Obama reveals White House Christmas decorations to military families

Michelle Obama knows a thing or two about hosting — and when it comes to the holidays, she (along with the White House staff) goes all out.

The first lady, 50, invited military families to her D.C. home on Wednesday evening to enjoy a private viewing of the iconic residence's festive Christmas tree decorations. With a theme of "A Children's Winter Wonderland," there were ornaments, ribbons, toys and yes, even a full-scale replica of Bo the dog.

Michelle, as usual, was effortlessly elegant in a ladylike, plum-colored print dress accessorized with a chic silver necklace. Her best accessories, however, would likely be the many adorable children she greeted and played with during the special, heartwarming event.

Michelle even did something that might shock fans of her healthy eating platform — she baked gingerbread cookies with the kids. Although, they were likely no match for the massive gingerbread White House cake that sat on a table in the State Dining Room.

