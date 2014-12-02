​Tony Blair’s unusual (and adorable) holiday card goes viral

Tony's holiday card has taken Twitter by storm

Every year, millions of families across the land make their own holiday card to celebrate the festive period, spending hours debating what photo best captures their family. This year, ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been called out on social media for not spending enough time properly choosing his photo.

Tony released his holiday card on Monday and it features him smiling uncomfortably (although adorably) alongside his wife Cherie with the caption “Seasons Greetings”.

The card was so questionable that many didn't believe it was authentic, leading to a spokesperson for Tony Blair’s office to confirm it is, in fact, genuine.

Tony and Cherie looking slightly more relaxed and comfortable

When the card hit Twitter, users were very quick to voice their opinions on Tony’s unnatural-looking smile. Some likened his grin to that of Friends character Chandler Bing, who famously struggled to smile, while others have compared it to Count Orlock from the 1922 silent movie Nosferatu.

Here are some of the Twitter comments on the poor unsuspecting Blairs:

"The strange thing about Tony Blair's Christmas card is how the teeth seem to follow you round the room," noted @carlmaxim, while @bleeszebub wrote "Seasons Greetings from #TonyBlair looks as if he's gonna headbutt the photographer & Cherie is trying to restrain him".

Others were more visual, with @Rowland72James photoshopping the couple's faces onto Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, while @kellyvturner81 compared the card to a photo of Friends' Chandler and Monica.

Cheer up heres my version of tony & Cherie Blair's. Seasons. Greetings @owlhuw @Telegraph pic.twitter.com/84UnvMjB1S — Lord Snoutintrough (@Rowland72James) December 1, 2014