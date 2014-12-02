Susan Boyle, 53, is finally dating (an American doctor, no less!)

For her first boyfriend it sounds like Susan Boyle is doing very well indeed. She’s waited 53 years for a man, and she’s managed to snag a doctor who behaved like a gentleman and paid for their meal.

The "I Dreamed a Dream" singer won hearts appearing on the UK TV show Britain's Got Talent in 2009 but affairs of her own heart have always eluded her — she even admitted that she’d never been kissed.

But in an interview Britain's The Sun newspaper, Susan revealed she met an American doctor during her recent six-week promotional tour of the US, at a luxury hotel in Florida.

The Scottish singer told the paper that the unnamed doctor (who comes from Connecticut) was the "perfect gentleman". The pair had a lunch together, enjoyed a kiss on the cheek and they plan to see each other again.

"It’s early days but we enjoy each other’s company," said Susan. "We just got talking in the hotel and I thought he seemed friendly enough. He wasn’t a fan but he knew who I was. He invited me out for lunch the next day, we had a nice chat and spoke about lots of things including our careers."

"He was the perfect gentleman and even paid the bill. Afterwards we exchanged details. When we said goodbye he gave me a peck on the cheek," she added.

"It's very early days so we'll see what happens. I hope he comes over. I don't want to say any more about who he is right now as that would be unfair on him. All I'll say is we are around the same age and he was a very nice guy."

The singer, who was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome last year, previously spoke to HELLO! about living with Asperger's after years of believing she had learning difficulties due to being starved of oxygen at birth.

"Now that I know the correct reason why," she said. "I understand myself better and can move on. It feels as if an enormous weight has been lifted.

"The message that I hope my revelation will give others is, if I can do it, so can you. No matter what your condition, you can do whatever you want."