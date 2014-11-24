It was a family affair on Saturday as Jessica Simpson brought along husband Eric Johnson, her kids and sister Ashlee for the launch of new bedding collection, which includes pillows, bedspreads, and more celebrity-approved home decor.

The former reality-TV star, 34, made an appearance at the Belk department store in Dallas to celebrate the Jessica Simpson Collection — with daughter Maxwell, 2, and son Ace, 16 months, posing along for the cameras.

They had some support from aunt Ashlee, 30, and cousin Bronx, 6, who was decked out for the occasion in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-inspired ensemble. Although Jessica looked fantastic in a chic, form-fitting LBD, it's likely fair to say the kids stole the spotlight.

The celebrity mom made sure to play with her kids while promoting her new collection, even getting their help in signing autographs.





Jessica has previously talked about how close her family is, telling Parents magazine earlier this year: "I come from a really close-knit family and we're always together. Maxwell gets to spend a lot of time with all of us and her older cousin, Bronx. She loves being around him and Ace and sharing the attention."