Who wore it best at the AMAs? Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and more

The music industry's A-list certainly didn't hold back when it came to glamorous fashion at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Whereas the Grammy or MTV awards often have our favorite pop stars sporting casual, risqué or unusual outfits, the stars were bit more sophisticated this time around.

Sure, it wasn't exactly an Oscar-appropriate wardrobe, but red carpet veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift donned elegantly sexy ensembles that showed just enough skin — and hit the right note.

There were a few non-musicians in attendance as well, including supermodel (and Taylor Swift BFF) Karlie Kloss, Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks, and of course, some members of the Kardashian family.

