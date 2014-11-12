Kim Kardashian tries to 'break the Internet' by baring her behind

Despite declaring she would never go nude again, Kim Kardashian has stripped off for a striking cover of Paper magazine’s winter 2014 issue, baring her very naked behind.

The cover of the magazine features the phrase "break the Internet" below her famous derriere.

A second cover feature’s Kim more clothed (in a black sequined gown) replicating French photographer's Jean-Paul Goude's iconic "Champagne Incident" shot.

The 34-year-old wife of Kanye West tweeted: "And they say I didn't have a talent...try balancing a champagne glass on your a** LOL #BreakTheInternet #PaperMagazine."

Kim famously posed nude for W magazine in 2010 but afterwards said that she would “never go naked again” after turning 30, because she feels she is “too old.”