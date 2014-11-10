Like mother, like daughter: that wide grinned mouth, gorgeous blonde hair, and dazzling fashion sense. There was no mistaking that Kate Hudson was related to mom Goldie Hawn as they hit the red carpet for the glitzy Baby2Baby gala on Saturday.

The pair turned out for the charity that provides essentials for children who are in low-income households.

Kate, 35, stunned in a tastefully revealing magenta gown while Goldie, 68, looked equally as beautiful in a black halter dress with an embellished jeweled silver collar.

The event truly was a family affair as Goldie was being honored by the charity along with her partner Kurt Russell, 63.

"If I look at my parents [Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell], who've been together thirtysomething years, I'd say no matter what they've been through, they share similar values and really like each other," Hudson told Brides magazine last spring.