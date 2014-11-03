Actress Angie Harmon and sports star Jason Sehorn have agreed to end their marriage amicably after more than a decade together.

In a statement to People, Angie's rep stated, “for the sake of their children, they ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this time in their lives.”

Angie and Jason, who started dating after he divorced his first wife, have three children together — Finley, 11, Avery, 9, and Emery, 5.

Angie, 42, has been very open about how difficult it has been to balance her family life with her busy television career as she had to split her time between filming her hit TNT drama Rizzoli & Isles in Los Angeles and her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Marriage is a lot of work, really,” she told YourTango.“[I] don't get out Friday nights early enough to catch a flight home. So I'm here. We sometimes meet in Texas, a two-and-a-half hour flight for both of us. I miss my kids, so it's hard, but my children are so understanding.”

Angie and the former New York Giants cornerback, 43, seemed to have a picture perfect marriage and enjoyed one of the most spectacular proposals in celebrity history. Angie was on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1998 when she was surprised by Jason, who proposed on bended knee while Elton John serenaded them in the background.