Katherine Heigl is many things — a mother of three and star of the new NBC drama State of Affairs — but she doesn't believe she's a difficult person.

Over the weekend, the actress hosted a Facebook Q&A in which she discussed her dogs and her new show, and one fan asked her about those recent rumors that she is rude.

"Honestly I don't think I am," the 35-year-old responded, "nothing makes me more uncomfortable than confrontation or hurting someone's feelings."

"I would never, ever actively do so on purpose," she continued. "Of course, just like any human being, I've made mistakes and unwittingly or carelessly spoken or acted but I always try to make any wrong right. That doesn't mean I won't stand up for myself by drawing boundaries and asking to be treated kindly and respectfully, but I don't do that with any rude or unkind intentions just with the same strength and honesty I think every one of us is entitled to."

Many viewed Katherine's answer to the Facebook question as a response to recent comments TV executive Shonda Rimes made about her personality. Last month the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator talked about the culture she aims for on set.

"I don't put up with bulls*** — or nasty people. I don't have time for it," she told the Hollywood Reporter. Referring to the dramatic headlines surrounding Katherine's departure from Grey's Anatomy, Shonda added: "there are no Heigls in this situation."

This is the second time the actress has defended herself in the face of disparaging rumors. At the Television Critics Association press event in July, Katherine said, "If I ever disappointed somebody, it was never intentional."