Hollywood's biggest celebs didn't disappoint when it came to their Halloween costumes this year. Whether they got in the spooky spirit a little early or went all out for the big night, their costumes were seriously impressive.

From Kate Hudson's magical Day of the Dead makeup to Lauren Conrad's DIY mermaid costume, there's plenty of awe-inducing spectacles making the rounds this year.

In the days leading up to All Hallow's Eve, stars such as Kelly Osbourne (who makes a believable Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale (whose Twitter bird costume is easy to copy!) demonstrated how to creatively celebrate the holiday on their Instagram accounts.

