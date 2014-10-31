Few celebrities have mastered the art of shock and awe on the red carpet quite like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. At the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the two singers stepped out in minimalist looks — meaning minimal skin was covered.

Rihanna stepped out in a barely-there gown

While most in attendance at the formal charity event dressed more conservatively, Rihanna and Miley opted to show some skin in their scantily-clad outfits. The 26-year-old "Diamonds" singer smoldered in a flowing white dress with a slit that showed off thigh-high stockings and a see-through bodice with strategically placed purple beading.

The look was more covered up than some of Rihanna's past red carpet outfits, which include a completely see-through beaded dress at the CFDA Awards in June and at the 2011 Grammy Awards, when she arrived in a floor-length peek-a-boo gown.

Rihanna's gown featured a plunging neckline with purple beading detail

Miley, who wears a wardrobe of leotards on her worldwide tour, showed up in a black ensemble with a long skirt that was less covered-up on top. The bondage-inspired bodice bared lots of cleavage and a few black strips of fabric to conceal a tad of modesty.

Miley left little to the imagination in her bondage-inspired get-up

The pop star, 21, attended the charity event with her mother, Tish Cyrus, who wore a slinky silver V-neck gown. The mother-daughter duo both wore dramatic black eye makeup and styled their hair in a deep side part. Tish, 47, mimicking Frozen's Elsa, opted for a stylish side braid.

Miley's mom Tish joined her at the event