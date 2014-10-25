When Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch came face-to-face with his wax doppelgänger on Thursday at Madame Tussauds in London, he smiled and struck a pose.

The 38-year-old actor, who famously photobombed U2 at the Oscars earlier this year, appeared thrilled to be making the acquaintance as he joked around with the extremely lifelike wax version of himself. Benedict stood next to his wax figure and assumed an identical stance, much to the delight of onlookers.

Benedict was attending the taping of his upcoming appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show, alongside fellow guests Miranda Hart, Adam Levine and Timothy Spall.

The group, joined by their host Graham, inspected the new waxwork with Benedict looking particularly amused with the creation.

"Finally I can photobomb myself!" he joked when he learned the museum was commissioning his wax figure.

"What a weird and wonderful compliment to be included in the ranks of talent already committed to wax. I've been accused of being wooden in my work but never waxy!"

During the building process, Benedict had to stand still while sculptors, painters, photographers and measurers inspected him in order to re-create his frame down to each individual hair.

"It's an extraordinary experience," the Sherlock star said. "The main privilege for me was the process and seeing the amount of exacting work and skill brought to every detail of this art form. It is a wonderful combination of old and new, hi-tech and lo-fi skills."

According to Ben Sweet, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, the museum's website almost crashed when the news about Benedict's wax sculpture was announced.

"The demand to feature him here has simply been overwhelming and I am sure fans are going to approve of the likeness," he said.

Benedict's figure is the latest British star to join the attraction's A-list line up and will take up residence alongside fellow Brits Judi Dench and Kate Winslet, as well as a host of Hollywood stars including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts and Johnny Depp.