It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween, and you know what that means: It’s that time of year when celebrities swap glamour for gore and go out of their way to look as freaky as possible to attend spooky, star-studded costume parties.

We’re sure the stars will outdo themselves for Halloween 2014 if last year is anything to go by. From Alexa Chung as the Hamburglar to Paris Hilton’s faithful replication of Miley Cyrus and Heidi Klum’s disarmingly convincing old lady makeup, there’s something for everyone here to help inspire your own costume ideas.

From the seriously sexy to the strenuously strange, take a look back at some of our favorite celebrity Halloween outfits of 2013.

Click on the image below to see Hollywood get Hollyweird:



