Jenny from the block is moving on up! The 45-year-old singer who grew up in the Bronx just purchased a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan.

The price? Jennifer Lopez's new abode reportedly cost her a cool $22 million.

The mother of two has purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom bachelorette pad in a star-studded building, which is also home to new mom Chelsea Clinton and NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Her new penthouse boasts more than 6,000 square feet of living space and views of Madison Square Park. In an interview last year with the New York Daily News, broker Melanie Lazen described the pre-war Whitman home as a “luxury fortress” with a full-time doorman for only four apartments.

If the price tag on her lavish new digs sounds high, fret not. A source close to the "Booty" singer revealed that Jennifer is close to inking a $35,000-per-show deal in Las Vegas, joining the Sin City residency ranks of Shania Twain, Britney Spears and Celine Dion.

In the past, Jennifer has been candid about her modest upbringing, revealing that she once had to share a bed with her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie, before she made it big. Never forgetting their roots, Lynda and Jennifer now run the Lopez Family Foundation, which helps children and families in need, and the singer was recently honored for her charity work at the Variety Power of Women luncheon.

