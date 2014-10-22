Uma Thurman and daughter walk red carpet in rare joint appearance

Uma Thurman and her 16-year-old daughter Maya may trigger a bit of déjà vu thanks to their striking resemblance to one another. In a rare joint appearance, the mother-daughter duo stepped out together on the red carpet for the New York premiere of The Theory of Everything on Monday.

Uma Thurman took her teenage daughter Maya to a premiere in New York

Blue-eyed teen Maya charmed onlookers in a sleeveless blue dress that fell to her knees, while Uma, 44 – effortlessly stylish in jeans, chic black flats and a black sweater – was beaming as they smiled for the cameras. In a sweet moment, Maya leaned over and gave her mom a kiss on the cheek.

Maya is Uma's oldest child from her marriage to fellow actor Ethan Hawke, 43. The former couple are also parents to 12-year-old son Levon.

Maya is Uma's eldest child from her marriage to Ethan Hawke

The Kill Bill star is also a mother to two-year-old Luna from her relationship with Arpad Busson. The pair are currently embroiled in a custody battle, after Arpad, 51, filed an emergency court order in Manhattan last week.

Uma quickly issued a statement, saying she hoped that the matter would be settled amicably and fairly. "It is unfortunate that this very private discussion regarding Mr. Busson's visitation rights and his participation in decision making has been made public," a spokesperson for the star said.

"However, we are optimistic that a fair agreement for both sides will be reached out of court."