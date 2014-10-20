Beloved for his roles as a beguiling fop in romantic comedy classics like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Love Actually, British actor Hugh Grant recently revealed, at the premiere of his new film, The Rewrite, that he feels that his days playing that sort of leading man are over.

“Nowadays, I pretty much turn everything down anyway,” he told HELLO! TV’s Aisling Ennis, “because I just feel too old ... certainly for romantic comedies and a bit old for show business in general. But, occasionally, they wheel me out.”

Hugh insists that The Rewrite, directed by his long-time collaborator writer/director Marc Lawrence, differs from his more storied roles.

“It’s really only partly a romantic comedy,” he said. “It’s also about a man who’s sort of lost in life, rediscovering himself and finding new things that he actually loves in life. So, yes, it’s more than that. I would say it’s closer to About a Boy than to Notting Hill, for instance.”

The Rewrite opens in the U.S. later this year. Watch Hugh's interview below: