Hillary Clinton once described the birth of her daughter Chelsea as "the most miraculous and awe-inspiring event in my life." And now, Chelsea is a mom herself.

Chelsea first captured America's hearts when she was introduced to us as a shy, awkward teenager in the White House — and the love affair has continued through today, as she just welcomed her first daughter, Charlotte, with husband Marc Mezvinsky.

The former first child (and only child of Bill and Hillary), 34, has made great public strides in recent years: she campaigned extensively for Hillary's unsuccessful Democratic presidential nomination bid, served on the board of the Clinton Foundation, and most recently, served as a special correspondent for NBC News.

"'I hope to make a positive, productive contribution, as cheesy as that may sound," Clinton told The New York Times in 2011.

Doesn't sound cheesy at all. Sounds like you're clearly a Clinton, Chelsea.

Click on the image below to see Chelsea's life in pictures: