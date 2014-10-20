Jennifer Lawrence goes home in new trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay'

As arrow-shooting heroine Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence makes a shocking return to District 12 in a tantalizing new teaser clip from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

The beloved dystopian series returns to theaters on November 21, picking up where Catching Fire left off after Katniss laid waste to the stadium that hosted the 75th Hunger Games. The mysterious inhabitants of District 13 — which was thought to have been decimated in the first rebellion against the Capitol — collect Katniss and force her to return to her own District 12, hoping the cruel shock of finding her own home destroyed might make her empathize with their plight.



Heightening the intensity of the clip is Yellow Flicker Beat, the new single by New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde, who curated the soundtrack to the film.

Jennifer returns to her role alongside Liam Hemsworth, who portrays Gale Hawthorne — now a member of the rebels — and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, whom Katniss had presumed dead after he was left in the ruins of the previous Games.

Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ young adult novels, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay is the third and final book of the trilogy, but has been broken up in to two films, shot back-to-back to make them as seamlessly cohesive as possible.

"The advantage is that it is still one book, and by making all of it at once we're able to know where the characters are relative to where they need to be," producer Nina Jacobson said in an interview with the Los Angels Times in May. "Especially since there are major transformations in this story for Katniss, for Peeta and for Gale.”

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay arrives in US theaters on November 21.