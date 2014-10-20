Get ready, London. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show hits England's capital city in less then two months — on December 9th — and the Angels are already getting ready for the annual lingerie extravaganza of all things cute, lacy and racy.

To whet fans' appetites, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo have all been sharing photos on Instagram, from workout shots to flashbacks of past shows.

Alessandra shared a particularly candid shot of herself toning up on an exercise bike, captioning the photo: "Training day with @victoriassecretsport #trainlikeanangel."

Doutzen, who only gave birth to daughter Myllena Mae back in July, invoked the 2012 show, when she got to share the runway with Rihanna, writing: "In exactly 2 months (dec 9th) the @victoriassecretfashion show will air on #cbs sooooo excited."

