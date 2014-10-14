To say that Christie Brinkley is aging well would be a colossal understatement.

The celebrated model turned 60 earlier this year, and after three kids, four husbands and a successful career that spans four decades, her beauty is still a force to be reckoned with. People magazine marked the occasion of the all-American blond bombshell's 60th year with a cover story showing Christie looking as stunning as ever in a bright blue swimsuit.

“With proper diet, exercise, and joie de vivre, every birthday is cause for celebration!" says Christie. We couldn’t agree more!

Click on the photo below to see Christie through the years:



