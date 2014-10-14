The lines are no longer blurred between Robin Thicke and his estranged wife. Paula Patton has filed for divorce from the singer.

TMZ reports that a source calls the couple's separation "harmonious." For her part, Paula, 38, is pursuing joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son, Julian.



Despite the familial schism, Robin's been making it known that he's been desperately intent on reconciling with Paula.

Cracks in the marriage started to show at last year's MTV Video Music Awards, when Robin performed his racy single "Blurred Lines" with Miley Cyrus, a spectacle that infamously culminated in the former Disney starlet "twerking" against Robin.

Following their split, Robin has showed no reservations about going public with his desire to win Paula back. After informing his audience at a Virginia concert about the separation from his wife, Robin earnestly gushed, "She's a good woman."

Amidst rumors of infidelity, Robin's campaign to woo Paul back was vaulted to the next level when he penned, recorded, and named his next record after her.

"My music is my therapy," Robin has previously said. "When I make these songs and I listen back to them, they make me feel good about myself because at least I'm admitting my faults, I'm trying to become a better man and better person."