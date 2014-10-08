Gisele Bundchen might be the world's highest-paid model, but that doesn't mean she's above getting a little wet and sandy for a gig.

The Brazilian beauty, 34, gave fans a sneak peek at her latest campaign for Chanel's fragrance No. 5 on Instagram Tuesday. In it, Gisele is spotted running on the beach, dressed in a wetsuit and carrying a surf board emblazoned with the luxury brand's logo.

"So excited to introduce a behind the scene picture of my next campaign for @chanelofficial," the supermodel captioned the image.

The ad was filmed in Sagaponack, New York, and directed by noted filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Chanel told WWD it chose Bundchen for her "natural beauty and modern femininity."





This is a bit of a departure for the iconic fragrance, which has generally relied on fancier digs for previous photo shoots. Although, in 2012, the brand did reveal a series of ads starring their first male ambassador, Brad Pitt, reciting peculiar monologues in an empty, unfussy room. The ads were heavily ridiculed, even garnering an SNL spoof.

Gisele joins a long list of notable women who has posed for the perfume, including Marilyn Monroe, Nicole Kidman, Audrey Tautou, and Vanessa Paradis.