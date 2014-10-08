Is Cydel Gabutero the next Celine Dion? After watching this video of a 10-year-old singing prodigy from the Philippines hit all the right notes while belting the Canadian singer's hit "Power of Love," it's possible.

On Sept. 11, the young talent uploaded a video of her impressive cover to YouTube. Since going viral last month, Cydel's rendition of the Celine's classic ballad has more than 1.8 million views (and counting!). While Cydel looks her ten years of age, she belts the world-famous lyrics with an emotional depth rivaled only by Celine herself.

Cydel didn't stop with her "Power of Love" - there are more videos on her YouTube channel documenting her incredible voice. In the last few weeks she has also perfected Frozen's "Let It Go," Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," and Christina Aguilera's "The Voice Within."

Don't be surprised if Cydel walks away with a recording contract soon. The music industry takes a liking to youngsters with success on the video sharing site. In 2007 Justin Bieber was discovered thanks to a series of viral videos on the site, and in 2009 Australian-born Cody Simpson was discovered the same way.

Though Celine has yet to comment on Cydel's video, she does have a history of responding to viral remakes of her famous songs. Over the summer, the pop star reached out to Richard Dunn, who filmed his own music video to her song "All By Myself" during an overnight layover, and invited him to one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime memory I never thought would happen but will last forever," Richard told the Las Vegas Sun of their meeting. Is a similar invitation in Cydel's future? Only time will tell!