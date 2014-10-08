It's been four years since Sex and the City 2 hit theaters, a cinematic event that many assumed would mark the last time beloved characters Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda would be depicted onscreen gracing their favorite brunch table together.



Conventional wisdom aside, there's currently a great deal of buzz about a third SATC film -- and the buzz seems to be being generated by the cast itself.

Last week, Jennifer Hudson -- who played Louise, Carrie's personal assistant -- let slip to Dish Nation that she thinks a third film "might be happening." "Somebody just came to me talking about that," she said. "So if it's in talks, it might happen. So look for it!"



Now Carrie and Charlotte – Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis – seem to be fueling the fire on Twitter.



"@SJP Miss YOU XOXOXO!!! <3," Kristin tweeted on Friday with a link to a photo of her and Sarah Jessica at the premiere of Sex and the City 2.Her co-star replied, "@KristinDavis Me too you! Heard the news? x"

@KristinDavis Me too you! Heard the news? X — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) October 3, 2014



Back in June, Sarah Jessica spoke in vague terms about the possibility, "We've never really had real conversations about it, other than that I know there is a story.



"I think it's a really lovely story, but whether or not we tell it remains to be seen."

Beyond the cast, Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King has also been dropping hints about another chapter.

"Sarah Jessica and I both know what the final chapter is," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

"That doesn't mean it will or should be told, but I do think there's one story left. Whether it ever happens is a whole other situation.

"But there's four girls, and those girls are still in my mind. There are other stories to tell and characters that haven't even been written yet."