Kourtney Kardashian shares precious photo with sleeping beauty Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian posted the most heart-warming photo of herself and little Penelope tucked up in bed, on her Instagram page on Sunday.

"Lucky me. Goodnight," Kourtney, who is expecting her third child with her partner Scott Disick, captioned the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian with her two-year-old daughter Penelope

The doting mum looked just as sleepy as her two-year-old daughter, who slept peacefully on her chest with a pacifier in her mouth.

Kim Kardashian's older sister, 35, is said to be expecting another baby girl with Scott. "They just found out," a source told In Touch. "Kourtney is so thrilled; she had wanted a girl from the very start."

Kourtney Kardashian is already proud mum to son Mason and daughter Penelope

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may well choose to have the birth, expected to take place later this year, filmed on the show – much like she did with her four-year-old son Mason and youngest Penelope.

The yummy mummy has been sharing photos of her burgeoning baby bump throughout her pregnancy. One of her most recent snaps flaunted Kourtney's large bump in its full glory, as the brunette beauty paired a figure-hugging white top with grey hot pants.

Another precious photo showed Mason taking the lead and peddling a bike with his younger sister Penelope in tow. "School bus," the yellow ride was humorously called.