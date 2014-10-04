With school back in session and well underway, students are back to stressing out about their academic futures. But attending college or university is not the be all and end all – asvthese mega-successful celebrities can attest.

Imagine what would have happened if Brad Pitt stuck with his plan to become a journalist or if Kanye West had ignored his musical ambitions to concentrate on his studies at Chicago State University. The world might be a less interesting place.

Check out these 14 successful stars and business leaders who realized their goals without bothering with a degree.

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY







