Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'freaked out' by 'prankster' attack at Paris Fashion Week

has hired a team of armed security guards for the rest of his time in Paris following an attack on his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Thursday.

The couple are reportedly "freaked out" over the incident, in which Ukrainian "prankster" Vitalii Sediuk tried to tackle Kim at Paris Fashion Week as she was arriving at the Balmain show with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her husband.After exiting her car, Vitaliireportedly lunged at the 33-year-old reality television star, attempting to drag her to the ground. Fortunately, security and some helpful paparazzi thwarted the advance, and Kim was able to make her way to safetyRed carpet menace Vitalli Sediuk, who famously struck Brad Pitt in the face during a film premiere in May, has responded to incident, telling MailOnline that he only meant to give Kim a hug. "I hope Kim is OK and won't be mad at me as I didn't mean any harm. Kanye is one lucky man as Kim is a goddess!" he said.

Despite the dramatic altercation, the stylish duo were dazzling in their coordinating Balmain ensembles. Kim wore a form-fitting white dress, which she paired with lioness-worthy windswept hair and a gold choker, while Kanye sported a regal black coat with gold embroidery. The trio sat front row to watch Kendall Jenner strut her stuff on the catwalk for Balmain at the Grand Hotel de Paris.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has teamed up with Balmain designer, Olivier Rousteing. Back in July, the rising fashion star flew to Paris for Couture Week and partied it up with the designer at the Vogue Paris Foundation party.