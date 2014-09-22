Jennifer Lawrence heads to see Chris Martin at two concerts in three days

Jennifer Lawrence fuelled reports that she and Chris Martin are an item when the actress was spotted attending two Coldplay concerts in the space of three days.



The 24-year-old star was most recently pictured walking around backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where Chris and his band were performing.



Wearing skinny jeans and an embellished crop top that showed off her trim figure, Jennifer was certainly dressed to impress. The blonde beauty rocked a playful bob, with her hair parted to the side and loosely tousled.

Jennifer was seen entering Coldplay's dressing room at the Friday night gig and later watching their set from the side.



While Jennifer and Chris, 37, have yet to confirm their romance or be pictured together at public events, the official Twitter account of iHeartRadio seemed to hint that the pair are going strong.



"SPOTTED #JenniferLawrence Backstage! Wonder who she's here to see? *Cough New b/f #ChrisMartin Cough* http://ow.ly/BIaVz #iHeartRadio," a post read.

Coldplay took to the stage to perform their much-loved hits including Viva La Vida and A Sky Full of Stars, with Chris stealing the show as he energetically danced around the stage and threw himself backwards at the piano.



Jennifer's show of support for her rumoured musician love came just two days after she attended another of Coldplay's concerts – this time a more intimate gig at the Ace Hotel Theatre in Los Angeles.



"She danced the entire time," a source told E! News of the Wednesday night event. "She knew every word to every song and there was a glisten in her eye as she watched Chris perform. She couldn't take her eyes off him."

Keen to keep their fans guessing on the status of their relationship, Jennifer left the concert via the back of the venue while Chris exited from the front.



Chris, who announced his separation from his wife of ten years Gwyneth Paltrow in March, is thought to have started dating Jennifer in June.



The couple have been seen enjoying romantic dates all over the country, including a dinner in Beverly Hills in early September and a trip to a New York vineyard in August, just days before Jennifer's birthday.