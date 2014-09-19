Jessica Simpson shares sweet snapshot from sister Ashlee's wedding

Jessica Simpson took to social media to share some cute photos of her family of her sister Ashlee Simpson's wedding in August. She posted an adorable snap of her daughter Maxwell and herself in matching white dresses and holding hands. Jessica, 34, was maid of honour at Ashlee’s nuptials, while her two-year-old served as a flower girl.



She captioned the sweet picture: "Bridesmaid and flower girl for @ashleesimpsonofficial and @eross88. I am madly in love with this moment!"



Ashlee, 29, and Evan, 26, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held at the Greenwich home of the groom's mother Diana Ross. The Motown icon also officiated the bohemian wedding.

It's been a year of celebrations for the Simpson family – Jessica married her longtime fiancé Eric Johnson at San Ysidro Ranch on July 5, in front of some 300 guests.



On September 15, the couple marked Eric's 35th birthday, with Jessica sharing an Instagram photo of her cuddled up to the NFL star.



"Happy Birthday Husband of Mine," she wrote next to the photo.

She later posted a throwback picture of Eric playing the saxophone, with the caption, "Eric Mawell Johnson is 35!!! Let's all celebrate the saxiest MAN I know!!!"



Jessica then posted a second photo of her husband as a child, writing: "I see our daughter Maxi in this pic!! Wow."