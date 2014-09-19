It's official – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have married. The couple, who got engaged in April 2012, tied the knot in France on August 23.



A spokesperson for the newlyweds has confirmed the happy news.

On Friday, Brad, 50, and Angelina, 39, were seen arriving at Nice airport on-board a private jet. It’s believed they then travelled to Chateau Miravel in Correns, the sprawling estate they have been leasing since 2008, where they were pronounced husband and wife in a private ceremony.



The couple have been together for ten years now and are the proud parents of six children - who would have played an important part in their special day.



Angelina previously revealed that Maddox, 12, 12, Pax, ten, Zahara, nine, Shiloh, seven, and five-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, would, "in a way, be the wedding planners."



"It's going to be Disney or paintball, one or the other," she joked.



As their family grew, getting married became increasingly important to Brad and Angelina.



"We'd actually like to (get married) and it seems to mean more and more to our kids," Brad once said.



The couple got engaged in April 2012, when the actor presented his leading lady with a flawless diamond ring. Ever since, fans have been waiting for the Hollywood supercouple to make it official.