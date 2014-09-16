Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson birthdays: 10 things these stars have in common

By Clare Douglas

Happy Birthday to Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson!

The two California-born actresses made a splash in Hollywood thanks to their breakout roles in the teen dramas Gossip Girl and The O.C., respectively.

Blake, who turns 27 today, charmed audiences playing the wealthy Manhattan heartbreaker Serena van der Woodsen for five seasons; and who can forget 33-year-old Rachel’s turn as outspoken Summer Roberts, who traipsed around Orange County in her designer duds?

The teen queens have come a long way from playing their on-screen adolescent alter egos, and to celebrate their special day, we take a look at how many things the gorgeous friends have in common!