Aaron Paul's sweet Emmy acceptance speech crashes wife's website

As he accepted his third Emmy award on Monday, Aaron Paul used his moment in the spotlight to praise his wife Lauren Parsekian, and help promote a cause very close to her heart.

The actor, named best supporting actor for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, referenced his beautiful spouse as he neared the end of his acceptance speech.

Aaron Paul accepting his third Emmy award on Monday evening

"To my wife – my God, thank you for marrying me," he said. "Thank you for dedicating your life to spread kindness across the world. We all appreciate it."

He added, "If you guys don't know what she does, look up Kind Campaign. Do you and your kids a favour: Kind Campaign."

It seems Aaron's fans did just that. Within minutes, the website www.kindcampaign.com, set up to combat girl-on-girl bullying, crashed because of a traffic overload. The site stayed down throughout Tuesday too.



Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren have been married since May 2013



Lauren started the organisation in 2009. Explaining her motivation to USA Today, she said, "My ordeal started because a boy liked me and this girl liked him. Through seventh and eighth grade, I was tortured every single day by a group of girls….

"My bullying experience affected the course of my life. I was a floater in high school; I was friends with everybody but didn’t get too close to anyone. I am thankful for going through that experience, walking those hallways in middle school. If not for that, Kind wouldn't exist. There's so much good we can do, so it all happened for a reason."

Monday's Emmys were not the first time that Aaron has helped promote his wife's work. A screening of the Breaking Bad finale was held at a Kind fundraiser, helping raise $1.3million.