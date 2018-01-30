Like a good bottle of wine, Heidi Klum is one of those people who seems to get better with age. Apart from being a successful businesswoman, with companies such as Heidi Klum Intimates and starring on shows like Project Runway and Germany’s Next Top Model, the 44 year-old beauty is also the proud owner of one of Hollywood’s best bodies. During last Sunday's Grammy Awards, she proved just while elegantly showing off her toned physique with a sheer black Ashi Studio gown that made us wonder how she achieves such a svelte figure. Although Klum has claimed that she doesn’t diet, she does strongly believe in eating healthy foods. So what exactly does she eat? Luckily for us, Klum told Women’s Health what her daily superfood smoothie consists of, and it sounds as delicious as it is easy to make!

Chia seeds, blueberries, and whey protein are blended with either maca or açai powder to make the model-worthy breakfast drink that she has every day. The healthy combo insures that Klum gets the necessary vitamins and fiber she needs to grab the day by the horns before she steps foot outside the house, but what exactly is so super about her superfoods?

Açai is a highly popular Amazonian berry that is high in antioxidants and is believed to promote weight loss. Although there are no current studies that confirm the superfood’s link to permanently achieving a slimmer body, the antioxidants in it help reduce inflammation which can help appear model-esque. Before an award’s show like the Grammy’s or a photoshoot, we can understand why Klum would drink it right up.

And because she has such a busy schedule, a natural energizer like maca is a blessing. Studies have found that consuming maca for 14 consecutive days will help improve an athlete’s time in competition, and others have shown that the Peruvian plant also helps to reduce anxiety. No wonder she’s hooked!

Mixed with chia seeds, whey protein, and blueberries, the supermodel and entrepreneur gets a yummy treat that not only nourishes her but leaves her feeling satisfied and ready for the long day ahead. If you want to #WakeUpLikeThis the way Klum does, all you need is a good blender and the right ingredients to jumpstart your day à la Heidi. Count us in!