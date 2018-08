These voices are so powerful! This Saturday October 14th at Marlins Park, The world's biggest entertainers are coming together to support disaster relief for Puerto Rico, South Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. Not only will you see the best of the best performing live on stage, but Together we are one powerful voice that will bring hope and relief to the people that need it most... Buy your tickets Now!!! #SomosLive #SomosUnaVoz

