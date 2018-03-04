Oscars 2018: ¡Y el Oscar es para...! Ellos son los grandes ganadores de la noche

En una veldad mágica, llena de emoción y cordialidad entre actores, productores y directores, la Academia celebró la edición número 90 de la entrega de los Oscar. Lágrimas, risas y nervios de felicidad se apoderaron de quienes se llevaron a casa la estatuilla dorada más preciada del cine. Ellos fueron los ganadores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Remember Me, Coco
SCORE ORIGINAL
The Shape of Water, Alexander Desplat
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Get Out, Jordan Peele
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN
The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gred Nefzer y Paul Lambret
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Dear Basketball, Clen Keane y Kobe Bryant
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN ROL DE APOYO
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
A Fantasic Woman, Chile
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo y Mark Weingarten
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Icarus, Bryan Fogel y Dan Cogan
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski y Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri