Oscars 2018: ¡Y el Oscar es para...! Ellos son los grandes ganadores de la noche

En una veldad mágica, llena de emoción y cordialidad entre actores, productores y directores, la Academia celebró la edición número 90 de la entrega de los Oscar. Lágrimas, risas y nervios de felicidad se apoderaron de quienes se llevaron a casa la estatuilla dorada más preciada del cine. Ellos fueron los ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Shape of Water, Guillermo Del Toro

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Remember Me, Coco

SCORE ORIGINAL

The Shape of Water, Alexander Desplat

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Get Out, Jordan Peele

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN

The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gred Nefzer y Paul Lambret

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, Clen Keane y Kobe Bryant

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN ROL DE APOYO

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantasic Woman, Chile

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo y Mark Weingarten

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Icarus, Bryan Fogel y Dan Cogan

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski y Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri