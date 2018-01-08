Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2018

Este domingo 7 de enero se llevó a cabo la 75° entrega de los Golden Globes en California, Estados Unidos. Esta ceremonia, organizada por por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, premia lo más destacado del cine y la televisión a nivel mundial año tras año desde 1944.
Aunque The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro partía como una de las grandes favoritas con 7 nominaciones, la película del cineasta mexicano se tuvo que conformar con solo dos estatuillas, una de ellas a Mejor Director. Con este galardón, Del Toro se convierte en el tercer director mexicano de la historia en ganar este prestigioso premio, que anteriormente recibieron sus grandes amigos Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro G. Iñarritu.
La gran ganadora de la noche fue lla película Threee Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, que obtuvo un total de cuatro estatuillas. Mientras que Big Little Lies volvió a convertirse en una de las mejores producciones de televisión, pues también conquistó cuatro categorías de las seis a las que aspiraba, incluyendo Mejor Actriz, que se llevó Nicole Kidman.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Película (Drama)
Call me by your name
Dunkerque
The Post
The Shape of the Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Película (Comedia O Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor Película De Animación
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Película En Lengua Extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Aus dem Nichts
Loveless
The Square
Mejor Director
Guillermo del Toro, por The Shape of the Water
Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
Ridley Scott, por All the Money In the Wolrd
Steven Spielberg, por The Post
Mejor Guion
Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por The Shape of the Water
Greta Gerwig, por The Lady Bird
Lizz Hannah y Josh Singer, por The Post
Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, por Molly's Game
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of the Water
Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, por The Post
Jessica Chastain, por Molly's Game
Michelle Williams, por All The Money In The World
Mejor Actor (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, por Call me by your name
Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, por The Post
Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq
Mejor Actriz (Comedia o Musical)
Judi Dench, por Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
Emma Stone, por Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, por The Leisure Seeker
Mejor Actor (Comedia o Musical)
Steve Carell, por Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, por Baby Driver
James Franco, por The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, por The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out
Mejor Actriz De Reparto
Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
Hong Chau, por Downsizing
Allison Janney, por I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, por The Shape of the Water
Mejor Actor De Reparto
Willen Dafoe, por The Florida Project
Sam Rockwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Armie Hammer por Call me by your name
Richard Jenkins, por The Shape of the Water
Christopher Plummer, por All The Money In the World
Mejor Canción
Home, de Ferdindand
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Remember Me, de Coco
The Star, de The Star
This is me, de The Greatest Showman
Mejor Banda Sonora
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of the Water
The Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkerque
Mejor Serie Televisión – Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Televisión – Drama
Elisabeth Moss
Mejor Actor Serie de Televisión – Drama
Sterling K. Brown
Mejor Actor de Reparto Serie – Miniserie
Alexander Skarsgard
Mejor Miniserie o Telefilm
Big Little Lies
Mejor Actriz en Miniserie – Telefilm
Nicole Kidman
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Serie – Drama
Laura Dern
Mejor Actor Miniserie – Telefilm
Ewan McGregor
Mejor Serie Comedia Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mejor Actor Serie TV – Comedia o musical
Aziz Ansari