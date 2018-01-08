Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2018

Este domingo 7 de enero se llevó a cabo la 75° entrega de los Golden Globes en California, Estados Unidos. Esta ceremonia, organizada por por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, premia lo más destacado del cine y la televisión a nivel mundial año tras año desde 1944.

Aunque The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro partía como una de las grandes favoritas con 7 nominaciones, la película del cineasta mexicano se tuvo que conformar con solo dos estatuillas, una de ellas a Mejor Director. Con este galardón, Del Toro se convierte en el tercer director mexicano de la historia en ganar este prestigioso premio, que anteriormente recibieron sus grandes amigos Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro G. Iñarritu.

La gran ganadora de la noche fue lla película Threee Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, que obtuvo un total de cuatro estatuillas. Mientras que Big Little Lies volvió a convertirse en una de las mejores producciones de televisión, pues también conquistó cuatro categorías de las seis a las que aspiraba, incluyendo Mejor Actriz, que se llevó Nicole Kidman.

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Película (Drama)

Call me by your name

Dunkerque

The Post

The Shape of the Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Película (Comedia O Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor Película De Animación

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Película En Lengua Extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Aus dem Nichts

Loveless

The Square

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, por The Shape of the Water

Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque

Ridley Scott, por All the Money In the Wolrd

Steven Spielberg, por The Post

Mejor Guion

Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por The Shape of the Water

Greta Gerwig, por The Lady Bird

Lizz Hannah y Josh Singer, por The Post

Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, por Molly's Game

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of the Water

Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, por The Post

Jessica Chastain, por Molly's Game

Michelle Williams, por All The Money In The World

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, por Call me by your name

Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, por The Post

Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq

Mejor Actriz (Comedia o Musical) ​​​​​​

Judi Dench, por Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird

Emma Stone, por Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, por The Leisure Seeker

Mejor Actor (Comedia o Musical)

Steve Carell, por Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, por Baby Driver

James Franco, por The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, por The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out

Mejor Actriz De Reparto

Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound

Hong Chau, por Downsizing

Allison Janney, por I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, por The Shape of the Water

Mejor Actor De Reparto

Willen Dafoe, por The Florida Project

Sam Rockwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Armie Hammer por Call me by your name

Richard Jenkins, por The Shape of the Water

Christopher Plummer, por All The Money In the World

Mejor Canción

Home, de Ferdindand

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Remember Me, de Coco

The Star, de The Star

This is me, de The Greatest Showman

Mejor Banda Sonora

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of the Water

The Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkerque

Mejor Serie Televisión – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Televisión – Drama

Elisabeth Moss

Mejor Actor Serie de Televisión – Drama

Sterling K. Brown

Mejor Actor de Reparto Serie – Miniserie

Alexander Skarsgard

Mejor Miniserie o Telefilm

Big Little Lies

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie – Telefilm

Nicole Kidman

Mejor Actriz de Reparto Serie – Drama

Laura Dern

Mejor Actor Miniserie – Telefilm

Ewan McGregor

Mejor Serie Comedia Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor Actor Serie TV – Comedia o musical

Aziz Ansari