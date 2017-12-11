Guillermo del Toro enamora a Hollywood: obtiene 7 nominaciones para los Golden Globes 2018

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este lunes la lista de nominados para 75° entrega de los Golden Globes, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero, en California. De manera sorpresiva, Guillermo del Toro lidera la lista de competidores al obtener siete nominaciones por la cinta Shape of the Water.

De esta forma, el cineasta mexicano empata el récord establecido por su compatriota Alejandro G. Iñarritu en 2014, quien obtuvo el mismo número de nominaciones por la película Birdman, que finalmente logró obtener dos galardones.

Durante una reciente entrevista con la agencia EFE, el director habló sobre el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood y la importancia que tienen este tipo de reconocimientos en su carrera: “Me gusta pensar que los premios importan mucho cuando suceden, pero no te deben de destruir cuando no ocurren”, explicó.

“Es una paradoja. Es importante que la gente de tu gremio, de tu oficio, los que hablan tu lenguaje articulen su apreciación por tu trabajo. Cuando no es así no hay que dejarse vencer. No hay que dejarse vencer ni siquiera por el éxito, que, a veces, desorienta más que el fracaso”, comentó.

A la cinta de Del Toro le siguen de cerca The Post, de Steven Spielberg y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, de Martin McDonagh, con seis candidaturas cada una. En la lista también figuran Dunkirk de Christopher Nolan y All The Money In The World de Ridley Scott.

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película (Drama)

Call me by your name

Dunkerque

The Post

The Shape of the Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Película (Comedia O Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor Película De Animación

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Película En Lengua Extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Aus dem Nichts

Loveless

The Square

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, por The Shape of the Water

Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque

Ridley Scott, por All the Money In the Wolrd

Steven Spielberg, por The Post

Mejor Guion

Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por The Shape of the Water

Greta Gerwig, por The Lady Bird

Lizz Hannah y Josh Singer, por The Post

Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, por Molly's Game

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of the Water

Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, por The Post

Jessica Chastain, por Molly's Game

Michelle Williams, por All The Money In The World

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, por Call me by your name

Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, por The Post

Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq

Mejor Actriz (Comedia o Musical) ​​​​​​

Judi Dench, por Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird

Emma Stone, por Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, por The Leisure Seeker

Mejor Actor (Comedia o Musical)

Steve Carell, por Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, por Baby Driver

James Franco, por The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, por The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out

Mejor Actriz De Reparto

Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound

Hong Chau, por Downsizing

Allison Janney, por I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, por The Shape of the Water

Mejor Actor De Reparto

Willen Dafoe, por The Florida Project

Sam Rockwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Armie Hammer por Call me by your name

Richard Jenkins, por The Shape of the Water

Christopher Plummer, por All The Money In the World

Mejor Canción

Home, de Ferdindand

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Remember Me, de Coco

The Star, de The Star

This is me, de The Greatest Showman

Mejor Banda Sonora

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of the Water

The Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkerque