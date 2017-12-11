Guillermo del Toro enamora a Hollywood: obtiene 7 nominaciones para los Golden Globes 2018

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este lunes la lista de nominados para 75° entrega de los Golden Globes, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero, en California. De manera sorpresiva, Guillermo del Toro lidera la lista de competidores al obtener siete nominaciones por la cinta Shape of the Water.
De esta forma, el cineasta mexicano empata el récord establecido por su compatriota Alejandro G. Iñarritu en 2014, quien obtuvo el mismo número de nominaciones por la película Birdman, que finalmente logró obtener dos galardones.
Durante una reciente entrevista con la agencia EFE, el director habló sobre el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood y la importancia que tienen este tipo de reconocimientos en su carrera: “Me gusta pensar que los premios importan mucho cuando suceden, pero no te deben de destruir cuando no ocurren”, explicó.
“Es una paradoja. Es importante que la gente de tu gremio, de tu oficio, los que hablan tu lenguaje articulen su apreciación por tu trabajo. Cuando no es así no hay que dejarse vencer. No hay que dejarse vencer ni siquiera por el éxito, que, a veces, desorienta más que el fracaso”, comentó.
A la cinta de Del Toro le siguen de cerca The Post, de Steven Spielberg y Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, de Martin McDonagh, con seis candidaturas cada una. En la lista también figuran Dunkirk de Christopher Nolan y All The Money In The World de Ridley Scott.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película (Drama)
Call me by your name
Dunkerque
The Post
The Shape of the Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Película (Comedia O Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor Película De Animación
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Película En Lengua Extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Aus dem Nichts
Loveless
The Square
Mejor Director
Guillermo del Toro, por The Shape of the Water
Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
Ridley Scott, por All the Money In the Wolrd
Steven Spielberg, por The Post
Mejor Guion
Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por The Shape of the Water
Greta Gerwig, por The Lady Bird
Lizz Hannah y Josh Singer, por The Post
Martin McDonagh, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, por Molly's Game
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of the Water
Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, por The Post
Jessica Chastain, por Molly's Game
Michelle Williams, por All The Money In The World
Mejor Actor (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, por Call me by your name
Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, por The Post
Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq
Mejor Actriz (Comedia o Musical)
Judi Dench, por Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
Emma Stone, por Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, por The Leisure Seeker
Mejor Actor (Comedia o Musical)
Steve Carell, por Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, por Baby Driver
James Franco, por The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, por The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out
Mejor Actriz De Reparto
Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
Hong Chau, por Downsizing
Allison Janney, por I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, por The Shape of the Water
Mejor Actor De Reparto
Willen Dafoe, por The Florida Project
Sam Rockwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Armie Hammer por Call me by your name
Richard Jenkins, por The Shape of the Water
Christopher Plummer, por All The Money In the World
Mejor Canción
Home, de Ferdindand
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Remember Me, de Coco
The Star, de The Star
This is me, de The Greatest Showman
Mejor Banda Sonora
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of the Water
The Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkerque