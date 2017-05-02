1 / 9

Las parejas más 'hot' de la gala del MET 2017

Este año como ningún otro la gala del MET vio a desfilar a elegantes parejas que se robaron la noche. Aquí, las más guapas. Love was on the air!

© Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen y Tom Brady.

© Getty Images
Selena Gomez y The Weeknd.

© Getty Images
John Legend y Chrissy Teigen.

© Getty Images
Blake Lively y Ryan Reynolds.

© Getty Images
Michael Polish y Kate Bosworth.

© Getty Images
J-Lo y A-Rod.

© Getty Images
Eddie Reymaine y Hannah Bagshawne.

© Getty Images
