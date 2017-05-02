Las parejas más 'hot' de la gala del MET 2017

LEER MÁS +
Este año como ningún otro la gala del MET vio a desfilar a elegantes parejas que se robaron la noche. Aquí, las más guapas. Love was on the air!© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
Gisele Bündchen y Tom Brady.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
Selena Gomez y The Weeknd.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
John Legend y Chrissy Teigen.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
Blake Lively y Ryan Reynolds.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
Michael Polish y Kate Bosworth.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
J-Lo y A-Rod.© Getty Images
share
LEER MÁS +
Eddie Reymaine y Hannah Bagshawne.© Getty Images
share