‘Saturday Night Live’ y ‘Westworld’, las más nominadas para los Emmys de esta noche

Lo mejor de las series y programas de televisión serán premiados esta noche en la 69º edición de los Emmy Awards. El Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles estará lleno de estrellas y Stephen Colbert será el anfitrión de la velada.
Los programas con más nominaciones este años son Saturday Night Live y Westworld, con 22 cada uno. La gran ausente de las nominaciones es la serie Game of Thrones (HBO), la cual ostenta el récord de ser la serie con más estatuillas; en total 38.
Los otros programas con más nominaciones son Stranger Things y FEUD: Bette and Joan, ambos con 18. Le sigue Veep con 17. En HOLA! USA tendremos lo mejor de esta entrega de premios, desde la alfombra roja hasta lo más divertido del show. A continuación, te presentamos una lista de las categorías principales de los premios.
Mejor serie dramática
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of Cards
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
- Westworld
Mejor comedia
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Mejor actor (drama)
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Sterling K Brown - This is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Mejor actriz (drama)
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
- Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Mejor actor (comedia)
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Mejor actriz (comedia)
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Mejor actor de reparto (drama)
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- Michael Kelly - House of Cards
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
Mejor actriz de reparto (drama)
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz - This is Us
- Thandle Newton - Westworld
Mejor actor de reparto (comedia)
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Ty Burrell - Modern Family
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale - Veep
- Matt Walsh - Veep
Mejor actriz de reparto (comedia)
- Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
- Judith Light - Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky - Veep