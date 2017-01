Miss Francia, Iris Mittenaere, se convierte en la ganadora de Miss Universo

WE HAVE A NEW MISS UNIVERSE!!!!!!! The crown is back to Europe 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #MU #MissUniverse #MU2016 #MissUniverse2016 #MU2017 #MissUniverse2017 #65thMissUniverse

A photo posted by Miss Universe (@missunews) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:59pm PST