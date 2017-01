¡Miss Colombia y Miss Filipinas quedan entre las semifinalistas! Steve Harvey sufre en Miss Universo

I felt like a royalty when I walked in my national costume last night. 🤗 The inspiration behind this creation include the colorful Muslim vinta, the corals, and the South Sea pearls of Mindanao. The centerpiece of the costume is the P1.0MM headress adorned with pearls from @jewelmer It is also created by @rhetteala Thank you for all your support last night. You all have molded me into becoming the best version of myself. #pilipinas #parasabayan #4M4MU

A photo posted by Maria Mika Maxine Medina (@maxine_medina) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:37am PST