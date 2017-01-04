Conoce a los nominados de la 74º entrega de los Golden Globes
Este domingo 8 de enero se llevará a cabo una de las ceremonias favoritas de Hollywood: los Golden Globes. La premiación -considerada la antesala de los Premios Oscar- será realizada en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles. En ¡HOLA! USA te tendremos la cobertura más completa sobre la alfombra roja, lo más destacado del evento y todos los detalles de la edición 74º de estos premios.
Entre los favoritos se encuentra el musical La La Land con siete nominaciones. Le siguen Moonlight con seis menciones, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones, y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro menciones. En la lista de nominados te encontrarás grandes sorpresas, como la nominación de la película de súper héroes, Deadpool, la cual está nominada como Mejor Película Comedia o Musical. En televisión destaca la favorita Game of Thrones, la cual tendrá una dura competencia con sus rivales The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us y Westworld.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
CINE
Mejor película drama
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Mejor película comedia o musical
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence: La mejor peor de todas
- La La Land
- Sing Street: Éste es tu momento
Mejor director
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor actriz drama
- Amy Adams, La llegada
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
Mejor actor drama
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor actriz comedia o musical
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Stone, La La Lane
- Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
Mejor actor comedia o musical
- Colin Farrell, La langosta
- Ryan Gosling, La La Lane
- Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
- Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor guión
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Mejor película extranjera
- Divines
- Elle
- Neruda
- The Salesman
- Toni Erdmann
Mejor película animada
- Kubo y la búsqueda samurái
- Moana: Un mar de aventuras
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
- Trolls
- Zootopia
Mejor score
- Moonlight
- La La Land
- Arrival
- Lion
- Hidden Figures
Mejor canción
- “Can't Stop the Feeling”, Trolls
- “City of Stars”, La La Land
- “Faith”, Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
- “Gold”, Gold
- “How Far I’ll Go”, Moana: Un mar de aventuras
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Atlanta
- Blackish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Mejor actriz drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Mejor actor drama
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Mejor actriz comedia o musical
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Mejor actor comedia o musical
- Anthony Anderson, Blackish
- Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
- American Crime
- The Dresser
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
- Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV
- Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV
- Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
