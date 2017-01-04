Conoce a los nominados de la 74º entrega de los Golden Globes

Este domingo 8 de enero se llevará a cabo una de las ceremonias favoritas de Hollywood: los Golden Globes. La premiación -considerada la antesala de los Premios Oscar- será realizada en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles. En ¡HOLA! USA te tendremos la cobertura más completa sobre la alfombra roja, lo más destacado del evento y todos los detalles de la edición 74º de estos premios.



Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling son los protagonistas de La La Land, la película más nominada en los Golden Globes. Foto: Getty Images

Entre los favoritos se encuentra el musical La La Land con siete nominaciones. Le siguen Moonlight con seis menciones, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones, y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro menciones. En la lista de nominados te encontrarás grandes sorpresas, como la nominación de la película de súper héroes, Deadpool, la cual está nominada como Mejor Película Comedia o Musical. En televisión destaca la favorita Game of Thrones, la cual tendrá una dura competencia con sus rivales The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us y Westworld.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

CINE

Mejor película drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor película comedia o musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence: La mejor peor de todas

La La Land

Sing Street: Éste es tu momento

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor actriz drama

Amy Adams, La llegada

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Mejor actor drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico

Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Lane

Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Mejor actor comedia o musical

Colin Farrell, La langosta

Ryan Gosling, La La Lane

Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Mejor película extranjera

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Mejor película animada

Kubo y la búsqueda samurái

Moana: Un mar de aventuras

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

Trolls

Zootopia

Mejor score

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Mejor canción

“Can't Stop the Feeling”, Trolls

“City of Stars”, La La Land

“Faith”, Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

“Gold”, Gold

“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana: Un mar de aventuras

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Mejor actriz drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Mejor actor drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Mejor actor comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV