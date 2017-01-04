nominados-

Conoce a los nominados de la 74º entrega de los Golden Globes

Este domingo 8 de enero se llevará a cabo una de las ceremonias favoritas de Hollywood: los Golden Globes. La premiación -considerada la antesala de los Premios Oscar- será realizada en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles. En ¡HOLA! USA te tendremos la cobertura más completa sobre la alfombra roja, lo más destacado del evento y todos los detalles de la edición 74º de estos premios. 

emmastone- Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling son los protagonistas de La La Land, la película más nominada en los Golden Globes. Foto: Getty Images

Entre los favoritos se encuentra el musical La La Land con siete nominaciones. Le siguen Moonlight con seis menciones, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones, y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro menciones. En la lista de nominados te encontrarás grandes sorpresas, como la nominación de la película de súper héroes, Deadpool, la cual está nominada como Mejor Película Comedia o Musical. En televisión destaca la favorita Game of Thrones, la cual tendrá una dura competencia con sus rivales The CrownStranger Things, This Is Us y Westworld.  

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

CINE

Mejor película drama

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

Mejor película comedia o musical

  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence: La mejor peor de todas
  • La La Land
  • Sing Street: Éste es tu momento

Mejor director

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor actriz drama

  • Amy Adams, La llegada
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

Mejor actor drama

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico
  • Denzel Washington, Fences

 Mejor actriz comedia o musical

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Emma Stone, La La Lane
  • Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Mejor actor comedia o musical

  • Colin Farrell, La langosta
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Lane
  • Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
  • Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Mejor actor de reparto 

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos

Mejor actriz de reparto 

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea 

Mejor guión 

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water 

Mejor película extranjera 

  • Divines 
  • Elle
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman
  • Toni Erdmann

Mejor película animada

  • Kubo y la búsqueda samurái
  • Moana: Un mar de aventuras
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
  • Trolls
  • Zootopia

Mejor score

  • Moonlight
  • La La Land
  • Arrival
  • Lion
  • Hidden Figures

Mejor canción

  • “Can't Stop the Feeling”, Trolls
  • “City of Stars”, La La Land
  • “Faith”, Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
  • “Gold”, Gold
  • “How Far I’ll Go”, Moana: Un mar de aventuras  

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Atlanta
  • Blackish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

Mejor actriz drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Mejor actor drama

  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath 

Mejor actriz comedia o musical

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Mejor actor comedia o musical

  • Anthony Anderson, Blackish
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
  • Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

  • Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
  • Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
  • John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

